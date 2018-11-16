Scarborough sea cadets 'honoured' to attend Remembrance memorial in Belgium

TS Scarborough were selected to represent the Sea Cadet Corps in Belgium as part of the Centenary Remembrance weekend.

Ten members attended the auspicious occasion, travelling from Scarborough via Hull to Zeebrugge by ferry before travelling to Bruges, for some sight seeing onto Ypres and finally Geel.

During the trip they were hosted by the Koninklijk Marine Kaddetenkorps of Geel who, along with their Commanding Officer Dirk Grootaers, Executive & Liaison Officer Tim Buyle and their outstanding team of volunteers, cadets and supporters, treated everyone with overwhelming hospitality.

While the ceremonial part of the visit was extremely important so was spending time with the Belgian hosts.

They learnt Marine Kaddetenkorps' drill and had a river cruise on their patrol boat Victory.

They also visited a World War One museum showing weapons and uniforms from 1918.

The sea cadets and staff paid their respects at Tyne Cot and Geel War Cemeteries, where 4,000 Commonwealth soldiers from the First and Second World Wars are remembered and many of them who are unidentified. The cadets laid their wreath in Geel where many Green Howards are buried.

All witnessed a nine-year-old Belgium Cadet individually salute 300-plus headstones, which was very touching.

A pilgrimage to the Menin Gate Memorial in Ypres was as meaningful as expected. They stood in silence as they read the panels of names dedicated to the British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed and whose graves are unknown truly, which impacted on the cadets' visit.

Attending the parade in Geel as the guests of honour and taking part in their Ceremony of the Flowers was an immensely proud moment for all involved.

Locals thanked TS Scarborough for attending and offered nothing but praise to the cadets on there turnout and drill.

Commanding Officer SLt Natalie Davies RNR added “We were extremely honoured and thankful to be chosen.

"It opened a door to the past for all the cadets on this special weekend to show our appreciation and respect for those not much older than our cadets who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms today.

"We would like to thank everyone one who made our stay so memorable and we would like thank our cadets for being true ambassadors of the Sea Cadet Corps, Eastern Area, TS Scarborough and the town of Scarborough. It is a time we will carry with us and remember forever.”