Scarborough Sea Cadets secure new safety equipment

Scaborough Sea Cadet Corps have splashed out on ropes, radios and safety clothing, thanks to a donation from a regional housebuilder.

The group received £1,000 from Persimmon Homes Yorkshire as part of its Community Champions scheme.

The town’s sea cadet corps offers a range of activities and qualifications for youngsters aged 10 to 18. The donation will go towards new marine ropes, navigational resources, two-way radios and renewing its safety equipment.

Jennifer Lea from the Scarborough Sea Cadet Corp was delighted.

She said: “Our group is about creating a safe and engaging environment for the younger generation to experience a range of adventurous activities.

“We offer sailing, canoeing, rock climbing, cookery and engineering activities, to name a few, and as a charity we have to fundraise to be able to afford all the necessary equipment.

“Persimmon Homes’ support makes a big difference and we are very grateful.”

Tim Nixon, head of sales at Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, said: “Our Community Champions scheme is all about support groups in the areas we are building and Scarborough has been a key area for us for many years.

“The Scarborough Sea Cadet Corps offer an amazing range of activities, it makes me want to be young again.

“We wish the group continual success.”

If people have been previously unsuccessful in their Community Champions application, they are urged to visit the Persimmon Homes website and to try again.

