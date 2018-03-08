Scarborough Sea Life disputes animal mortality figures

High mortality figures of animals at Scarborough Sea Life Centre is due to a formatting error, says owner.

A BBC investigation, looking into deaths of animals at Sea Life centres around the UK, found that there were 965 deaths at Scarborough centre in 2016.

Inside the Sea Life Centre

This is believed to be almost a third of its entire animal stock.

But Merlin Entertainments, owner of Sea Life, said that the "unusually high" mortality figure was due to a formatting error and the true total for the year was 590 animals.

The proportion of shark and ray deaths at Scarborough is the second highest out of the UK centres, according to figures gained by the BBC.

It is believed 16% of sharks and rays died during 2016.

A Sea Life spokesperson said: “Sea Life places the very highest priority on the welfare of the animals at its sites, which are supported by experienced animal care teams, marine biologists and world-renowned veterinary consultants.

"Sea Life has a strong track record in animal husbandry and complies with all the laws and regulations under the Zoo Licencing Act.

"Furthermore we take an active role in promoting conservation, playing a leading part in rescue and rehabilitation, breeding select species at our facilities and educating the many millions of visitors to our attractions.”