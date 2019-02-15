Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary launches Turtle Rescue, to educate children on the importance of protecting endangered sea turtles

Scarborough's Sea Life Sanctuary hopes to show youngsters the importance of conservation with a new interactive experience called Turtle Rescue.

Almost all species of sea turtle are currently classified as endangered, and Sea Life Sanctuary is encouraging a new generation of little conservationists with the launch of the experience, in time for half-term.

Turtle Rescue at Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary

Children can be taught how to rescue, rehabilitate and release these majestic creatures into the wild.

Turtle Rescue invites aspiring conservationist of all ages to get a deeper understanding of the amazing work that goes in to protecting this endangered species.

At the Rescue Centre, kids will choose their very own interactive turtle in need of their care and attention and will be given the responsibility of completing a sequence of rehabilitation tasks. Once the rehabilitation is complete and the turtles are nursed back to health, they will be fit for release back into their natural habitat in the wild!

Turtle Rescue, says the sanctuary, is a great family activity for half term and beyond, teaching children about conservation and caring for animals, as well as a fun, interactive way to discover the importance of responsibility.

It launches on Saturday 16 February; visit www.visitsealife.co.uk/scarborough for more information.

Also launching this February half term, the Scarborough Season Pass is open to everyone and allows families to enjoy unlimited underwater fun all year round, for the cost of their first admission to the sanctuary.

In addition to the new activities and Season Pass for 2019, you can trade in 2018 Local Annual Passes for a Benefits Booklet with a range of offers inside, including a Breakfast with the Seals experience, subject to terms and conditions.