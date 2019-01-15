Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary welcomes 14 penguins from Great Yarmouth

The number of penguins at Scarborough Sea Life Sanctuary increased to 36 penguins yesterday.

The attraction welcomed 14 Humboldt penguins from Great Yarmouth Sea Life while it undertakes important maintenance of their penguin enclosure.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Sea Life said: "A lovely thing to note is that one of Scarborough's penguins, Clumsy, has been reunited with his Daughter Mumbles, who lives in Great Yarmouth.

"Unfortunately with 36 penguins to look out for, it will not be feasible for us to open the walkway whilst our feathered friends are on holiday here.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. The viewing platforms will still all be open as usual."

The penguin enclosure in Great Yarmouth is currently being refurbished to make further husbandry improvements and accommodate the full capacity of penguins that they have.

The birds will be residing in Scarborough until potentially March.