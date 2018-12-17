Scarborough seafront fish and chip shop applies for alcohol licence

A Scarborough seafront fish and chip restaurant is seeking permission to sell a pint alongside its battered cod.

The Anchor at 37 Sandside has lodged the application with Scarborough Borough Council to allow it to sell alcohol.

The applicant, Lord Corrigan Promotions Ltd, is asking to be able to sell alcoholic drinks to its customers from 10am until 10pm seven days a week.

The application, which is out to consultation states that “the premises will operate as a food led establishment and not exclusively or primarily for the sale of alcohol.”

It adds that there will be a minimum number of 50 covers indoors when the premise is open to the public and licensable activities are taking place.

There will also be a minimum of 60 covers available in the outside area when in use and alcohol will not be able to be taken outside after 10am.

All alcohol would be served in non-glass receptacles.

To view the application visit www.scarborough.gov.uk. The closing date for representations is Thursday (20th).