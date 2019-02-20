Scarborough Seal Rescue team on hand to help Oasis - just a day after he was released by the Sea Life Centre

Oasis, the seal released at Ravenscar yesterday, was rescued today on the South Bay pier
Oasis, the seal released at Ravenscar yesterday, was rescued today on the South Bay pier

The Seal Rescue team were out today in Scarborough, after receiving a call from a member of the public, though it was a familiar face that greeted them upon arrival.

Oasis, who was released at Ravenscar yesterday, found himself struggling on the pier at South Bay.

He had previously spent a number of months in the Seal Hospital at Scarborough Sea Life centre after being rescued when ill.

He was nursed back to health and released yesterday, but got himself a ticket back today, though this time he is in perfect health and fit to leave again.

Oasis will be re-released by the Sea Life Centre at Ravenscar tomorrow.