Scarborough Seal Rescue team on hand to help Oasis - just a day after he was released by the Sea Life Centre

The Seal Rescue team were out today in Scarborough, after receiving a call from a member of the public, though it was a familiar face that greeted them upon arrival.

Oasis, who was released at Ravenscar yesterday, found himself struggling on the pier at South Bay.

He had previously spent a number of months in the Seal Hospital at Scarborough Sea Life centre after being rescued when ill.

He was nursed back to health and released yesterday, but got himself a ticket back today, though this time he is in perfect health and fit to leave again.

Oasis will be re-released by the Sea Life Centre at Ravenscar tomorrow.