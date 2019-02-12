Scarborough services have a new home at the North Hub

Community services for Scarborough and Ryedale have moved in to a new home.

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust have recently finished renovating a property on Tennyson Avenue in Scarborough which community-based teams have moved in to.

The teams now based in the building include the Community Nursing and Therapy Teams, Heart Failure and Cardiac Nurse Specialists, Respiratory Specialists, the Continence Service, and the Scarborough North Hub Leadership Team. The site is also one of the bases for the Customer Access Service 24/7 Single Access Point.

The relocation comes as the Trust moves further towards a community integrated care hub model. All of the services are now delivered within community settings, which include GP practices, and local sports centres and community venues.

The works started back in April last year with an empty building which has been fully refitted with workstations, communication systems, fire doors, updated electrical systems and furniture to meet statutory requirements.

Teams are now working from one hub building, allowing closer professional working and the financial benefit of transitioning from expensive rented space to a more economical property.

Sarah Locker, Service Manager for the Scarborough North Hub, said: “The move brings teams together to increase continuity of care for patients, as well as better communication and collaborative working between staff and teams.

“Having a single point of contact for the Scarborough North Hub has improved the utilisation of accommodation space and we now have dedicated training and meeting rooms.”

The Scarborough North Hub team are delighted to be working in partnership with Scarborough Rugby Club which is being used on a regular basis – this is an great opportunity to work more closely with community sports partners especially in the delivery of muskulo-skeletal services.