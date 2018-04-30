Scarborough shop and repair service closes

A Scarborough shop has closed its doors for the last time more than 20 years - and the owner wants to thank his loyal customers.

Tony Buckle Domestic Appliances has been a part of North marine Road for decades. The owner, Tony, started off as an apprentice in a similar business before setting up his own service more than 35 years ago.

Tony, who is now 68, has finally decided to retire and on Friday April 27 he locked up the shop for the last time.

“The time has come I think, I’ll be 69 in July and I’ve started to struggle a little bit with some of the jobs to do,” said Tony. “Sometimes you have to go into really awkward little corners .”

Tony decided to sell the business three years ago but after no success had to make the tough decision.

He said: “We have a good customer base but unfortunately we’ve not been able to sell the business. It becomes a question of how long do you wait?”

Working with his son, Collin who runs the shop, and wife, Sally, Tony would go out on repair jobs and he received between eight and 10 calls from local residents a day.

Tony added: “I really want to thank all of our customers for their support and help over the years.

“There are so many big companies now and with the internet, we have had some really sincere and loyal customers that have supported us for a long, long time.

“I’m sad to see it go. When you’re going into so many houses and people invite you in for a cuppa and a chat - I think I’ll miss all of that.”