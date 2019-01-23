Scarborough singer to release new single on Valentine’s Day

A Scarborough singer who many will recognise from performing around the town’s pubs is to release her new single on Valentine’s Day.

Ruth Merian, 30, cannot wait for Unconditional Love to be released on February 14, as it marks an upturn in fortunes after rejection from reality TV shows left her confidence at rock bottom.

She began singing at the age of nine when her voice was noticed by a teacher at Gladstone Road Primary School, Mrs Kerrigan. She had singing lessons with Bernie Halkyard and went on to study a one-year vocal artists course at Westwood College, where she worked with Jimmy Dickinson of Scarborough rockers Little Angels.

Pub-goers in Scarborough will recogniser Ruth, maiden name Kelly, from when she sang in town, including at The Lord Nelson, The Ship and The Nelson on Victoria Road.

She also used to enter lots of competitions but her confidence was lacking. But a trip to Asia, plus the support of family and friends, including Sam Hall at the Zest Bar, has helped turn things round.

Ruth - who has worked at Cayton Bay Holiday Park and Specsavers - told the Scarborough News: “I spent a lot of my early 20s disbelieving in myself - it affected me massively and I was extremely low.

“I went for reality TV shows such as The Voice, BGT and the X-Factor and was made to feel rubbish about how I looked and sounded.

“This last few years, I knew I had to believe in myself more.

“I work as a nanny and teaching assistant and focus on the children, finding their own talents and confidence.”

Last year, Ruth was given “the most amazing” opportunity on a songwriting camp, Artist development retreat 2018, at Karma Sound Studios in Thailand, where she wrote her song Unconditional Love, with help from talented producers within the industry.

More than 300 people have already pre-ordered it.

“I wrote the song about my life but it can been seen through anybody,” she said. “All the way through, I’m begging for that love and it shouldn’t matter if you have a big car or house, it’s how we connect with people.”

Ruth is writing a daily blog in the build-up to her single’s release.

“Since the camp, I have truly started believing again and want to show those who have helped me just how grateful I am,” she added.

“This is the most amazing feeling.”