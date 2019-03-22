Scarborough Sixth Form power into last four of National Cup

Scarborough Sixth Form's Under-18s, run by the Mark Barber Soccer Schools, booked their place in the semi-final of the AoC National Knockout Cup with a 1-0 win against Franklyn College.

They will now entertain either Brokenhurst College or St Charles Sixth Form in the last four game, which will take place at George Pindar School next Wednesday at 2.30pm.

Coach Barber said: "It was a very pleasing performance both defensively and offensively although we didn’t score the goals we deserved.

"Their keeper made some great saves. We worked on shape in training and it certainly paid off.

"I was equally as pleased with some of the football we played first half.

"Playing through the pitch and dominating possession is our philosophy and starts right at the bottom end with our youngest age groups at under nines through to the 18s.

"We can’t wait for the semi final next week with us hopefully making the final at the Bescott Stadium."

The Scarborough side started on the front foot at George Pindar School and could have taken an early lead through George Walmsley, but the Franklin keeper, who made a number of outstanding saves, denied him.

Chances were coming thick and fast and Walmsley was again in action, but the keeper made another fine stop.

Walmsley then hit the bar from 20 yards, before laying the ball to Zam Deans, who cut inside and curled into the top corner to give Sixth Form a deserved lead.

The second half started with Franklin gradually coming into the game and imposing themselves more, only for home keeper Max Tadman to make an outstanding save to deny them.

Scarborough started to gain more momentum and could have doubled their lead, but Jake Standing saw his goal disallowed for offside.

Dan Simpson then started to cause havoc and could have added two goals, but once again the Franklin keeper kept his team in it.

Sixth Form saw out the game with ease with a defensively sound performance, Brad Smith winning the man of the match award for a fantastic performance in centre midfield.