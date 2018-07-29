Scarborough slip to season's low in defeat

Scarborough suffered a dismal 180-run loss at the hands of Yorkshire Academy in the Yorkshire Premier Division.

Edward Barnes’ unbeaten half-century was the top score in Academy's total of 242-7, but it was a real team effort with Matthew Revis (36) and Tom Loten (41) leading the recovery after the loss of two wickets early on.

There were also runs for Benjamin Birkhead (33) and Matthew Taylor (36) as the middle order put on a strong showing.

In contrast only former Academy player Jonathan Read reached double figures as the visitors were shot out for 64, the lowest total in this season’s competition, Edward Barnes finishing with 3-29 and spinner Harry Sullivan 4-4.

In the York League Premier Division, Flixton beat lowly Driffield Town by six wickets.

Six wickets from Jamie Nesfield (6-45) and three from Rich Malthouse (3-36) saw Driffield dismissed for 138, Nicky Johnson top scoring with 27.

There was little doubt over the result after Matthew Nesfield made 40 of the required target leaving Tom Norman to see the hosts home with an unbeaten 55.

In Division Two Ebor, there was no play in the meeting of Scarborough 2nds and Londesborough Park.