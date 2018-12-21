Scarborough South Cliff duo land back-to-back aces

The routine weekly betterball competition at South Cliff Golf Club was anything but routine as two players in succession scored holes in one on the same hole.

A hole -in-one in golf is a rare event, but most players have either had one or know someone who has had one and some players have had several in their golf careers.

The hole where this extraordinary event took place was the 14th, a 145-yard par three.

On a sunny day with perfect conditions for winter golf first up to score an ace was Jim Barr who was the last player in his group to play.

Barr took an eight iron and was delighted to see his ball hit the green and roll into the hole.

The following group heard the cries of jubilation and saw the celebrations as they were finishing on the 13th green.

Next to play was Barry Moment, the first player in his group. He promptly did exactly that using a seven iron to score the first hole-in-one of his playing career.

Organiser John Noble was delighted that two regulars should share such an achievement and, with the tradition that anyone scoring a hole-in- one must buy a whisky for all the participants, all the other members were equally delighted.