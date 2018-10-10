Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift closed for incident investigation

Scarborough's South Bay Cliff Lift will remain closed until further notice, while investigations to establish the facts around an incident on Friday evening continue.

An woman in her 70s was taken to Scarborough Hospital with a suspected fractured hip after emergency services were called to the incident at the Spa Cliff Lift.

This was the result of a hard landing for the lift, as it came to an abrupt stop while travelling.

While the lift is closed, shuttle buses are being arranged between the bottom and top stations.

A joint statement from Scarborough Borough Council, the owner and Sheffield International Venues, who run Scarborough Spa, said: "[We] are working closely together to establish the facts surrounding an incident last Friday evening that involved the Spa Cliff Lift coming to an abrupt halt while operating, which is known as a ‘hard landing’.

“A full investigation into what happened has been launched and a third party, independent of Scarborough Borough Council and SIV, with the required expertise to undertake a comprehensive investigation, has been appointed. All other relevant authorities have been informed, including the Health and Safety Executive, which has welcomed the prompt start to the investigation.

“The council and SIV would like to extend their sympathies to the passengers involved in the incident and reassure them that the incident is being taken very seriously. We are committed to keeping them fully informed of the progress of the investigation.

“The Spa Cliff Lift will remain closed until further notice to allow for the investigation to take place. A shuttle bus service, to provide a replacement transport service between the top and bottom stations of the Cliff Lift is being arranged.”