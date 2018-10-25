Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift remains out of action

The cliff lift at Scarborough Spa remains closed indefinitely due to continuing investigations into an incident that occurred over two weeks ago.

A woman in her 70s was taken to Scarborough Hospital with a suspected fractured hip after emergency services were called in early October.

It was the result of a hard landing for the lift, as it came to an abrupt stop while travelling.

Once investigations have concluded, the council will then be able to carry out the needed repairs and establish a time frame for its re-opening beyond that.

In the meantime people are encouraged to contact the Scarborough Spa for more information on the temporary replacement shuttle bus service.