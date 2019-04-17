Scarborough Spa Cliff Lift to re-open in time for Easter

Scarborough Spa’s Cliff Lift is to re-open in time for the Easter weekend.

After a winter of extensive and essential maintenance, the lift will reopen on Thursday 18 April at 11am.

The lift will also be open throughout the rest of April to provide access to the forthcoming Scooter Rally and ECG Conference.

April Opening Times:

Thursday 18 April: 11:00-17:00

Friday 19 April: 10:00-02:30

Saturday 20 April: 08:00-02:30

Sunday 21 April: 10:00-17:00

Monday 22 April: 10:00-17:00

Tuesday 23 April: 08:30-23:30

Wednesday 24 April: 08:30-23:30

Thursday 25 April: 08:30-23:30

Friday 26 April: 08:30-23:30

Saturday 27 April: 08:30-23:30

Sunday 28 April: 08:30-17:00

Monday 29 April: 10:00-17:00

Tuesday 30 April: 08:00-17:00