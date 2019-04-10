Scarborough Spa set to host huge European Orchestra as part of inaugural UK tour

One of Europe’s most renowned orchestras will visit Scarborough Spa this autumn as part of its first-ever UK tour.

The 38-piece K & K Philharmonic will take to Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall stage on Monday October 14 to perform its Salzburg Mozart Gala .

Bearing the initials of its Austrian founder, Matthias Georg Kendlinger and his wife Larissa, this renowned orchestra recalls the golden age of the Danube Monarchy with its magnificent tradition of music.

More than 30 CD recordings, TV appearances and around 100 concerts performed across Europe every year have made the K&K Philharmonic what it is today - one of the world’s foremost privately funded symphony orchestras.

The Scarborough Spa date is part of the orchestra’s visit to the UK.

With its selected choice of masterpieces, the Salzburger Mozart Gala is a must-see for Classical music enthusiasts.

The program includes excerpts of works such as Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, Don Giovanni or Le Nozze Di Figaro.

Tickets are now on sale - click here or call Scarborough Spa’s Box Office (01723) 821888. Doors open 7pm, show 7.30pm.