Scarborough Spa to host new dance competition

A new dance competition is heading to Scarborough Spa later this year.

The Scarborough Super League Dance Day will take place on Sunday 11 November, with dancers of all grades and ages able to compete in competitions across the day.

The competition day encourages dancers of all abilities to take part: from social dancers to champions and under 10 years to over 65's.

It is organised by Diane Haywood and Gary Foster and will also host a number of solo events for competitors under 16 years of age who don't have a partner.

The competitions will be held on the large dance floor in The Spa’s Ocean Room and will take place in front of an expert panel of independent adjudicators including former World, British and International dance champion David Trueman.

Organiser Diane Haywood said: ‘With fabulous dancing, a top class panel of adjudicators and the very best in dance music providing a fantastic atmosphere and great entertainment this brand new event is set to be a great day out.’

Competitors and spectator tickets are now on sale from Scarborough Spa’s website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk or by calling The Spa Box Office on (01723) 821888.