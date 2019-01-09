Scarborough Sports Village swimming pool closed due to 'technical issues'

Scarborough Sports Village announced the main swimming pool will be closed until further notice due to “technical issues.”

The problem began at the facility on Monday morning (January 7) and are unable to guarantee when the main pool will re-open.

A spokesperson from Scarborough Sports Village said: "We do apologise for the closure of the pool. We are trying our best to get it back open as soon as possible.

"The reason of the pool being closed is due to the water levels. It is not filling up."

This afternoon (January 9) the facility has announced that swimming lessons, stages four and above, are also cancelled this evening but "apologise for the inconvenience caused."