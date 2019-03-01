Scarborough stop-off for Samaritans cyclist

The Samaritans branch in Scarborough has been chosen for a visit by long-distance cyclist Steve Johnson as he rides 1,600 miles from Hastings in Sussex to the charity’s most northern branch (Lerwick in the Shetland Islands).

Mr Johnson is seeking to recruit additional Samaritans volunteers and to raise funds for the charity. He will stop off in the town in May.

Using a 35-year-old Raleigh Classic Tourer which he has owned from new, Steve hopes to be joined on the next leg of his journey by members of the Scarborough branch as far as Ravenscar.

They’ll stop there for coffee and cake before Mr Johnson cycles on to Middlesbrough.

Local cyclists are also very welcome to join the ride in Trafalgar Street West on Thursday, May 2 at 10am.

Mr Johnson said: “The Samaritans provides a critical life-line for people who are suicidal, anxious or who simply need someone to talk to.

“Volunteers based in over two hundred branches across the British Isles answer phones, reply to texts and emails, and speak to people face to face.

“Anyone who can spare fifteen hours a month for this vital work is welcome to join us.”

Visit Steve’s website at www.cyclingsussexshetland.com for more details of how to join the ride or donate to the Samaritans.