Scarborough street covered in 'sheet ice' as residents are left with no grit bins

A Scarborough street has been left in a treacherous condition after local authorities failed to provide residents with grit bins.

During the cold snap, Franklin Street was covered in 'sheet ice' and on Sunday resident Jenna Jackson took to Twitter to express her frustration, which she said, was fuelled by the upcoming rise in council tax.

Jenna said residents in the street had not been provided with grit bins.

North Yorkshire County Council, the body responsible for highway maintenance in the borough, looks after a 5,800-mile road network and has to prioritise major routes connecting towns and villages and bus routes.

North Yorkshire County Council’s highways area manager Richard Marr said: “Many residential streets in all our towns are Priority 3 routes and are not routinely treated during bad weather, as we concentrate on keeping the major Priority 1 and 2 roads clear. Grit bins are only placed at locations which meet the necessary criteria and a formal assessment can made if a request is received.’’