Scarborough students gain career experience with North Yorkshire Law

A local law firm has helped students develop their interview skills and techniques for future career development.

North Yorkshire Law, based at Albemarle Cresent, Scarborough, has worked with year 10 pupils at St Augustine’s’ School to help with life post education through a series of mock interviews.

Natalie Foster, Head of Commercial at North Yorkshire Law, and Megan Frederiksen, Business Development Manager, went into the school on the March 14 to conduct the session.

Laura Meade from St Augustine’s’ School said: “This is the 15th year that I have organised these sessions. As always, the pupils took a huge amount of valuable advice away from the day.

"This will only increase their confidence as they leave school and apply for jobs.

“We need to say a huge thank you to Mrs Foster and North Yorkshire Law for taking the time to come in and help our pupils.”

The day comprised of a series of mock interviews, reviews, workshops and advice.

The aim of the day was for the students to learn how to conduct themselves in an interview situation and get a feel for the sort of challenges that they will face in the future.

Natalie Foster commented: “It is such a privilege to be asked to go in and help such a great group of students develop their skills.

“The day was really good fun to be part of and I feel that everyone took a lot away from the day that they can use as they pursue their dream careers.”

The session was introduced through NYBEP, who work with young people to provide opportunities to develop employability skills and knowledge.

They connect with around 30,000 young people each year to deliver high quality activities in education.