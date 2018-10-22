Scarborough students learn how to perform life-saving CPR

Students from Scarborough Sixth Form College have received life-saving CPR training.

This was provided by volunteers from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust who joined the Restart a Heart Day campaign to teach youngsters how to perform CPR in a first aid situation.

MP Robert Goodwill with students from Scarborough Sixth Form College

As part of the campaign, the Ambulance team visited 116 schools across Yorkshire training over 25,000 students and staff.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill also visited the college to congratulate the 251 students who took part in the initiative and thank them for their commitment to the campaign.

According to research commissioned by the British Heart Foundation, nearly a third of adults living in Yorkshire and the Humber wouldn’t perform CPR if they saw someone suffer a cardiac arrest.

This is because not enough people know how to perform it.

Jason Carlyon, Clinical Development Manager with Yorkshire Ambulance Service, said: “These statistics reinforce the need for community CPR initiatives like Restart a Heart Day and by going into schools to teach CPR we can give pupils the skills and confidence to save a life from an early age."