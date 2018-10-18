Scarborough students prepare to brave Go Ape blindfolded in aid of charity

A group of Scarborough TEC students are preparing to take to the high ropes at Go Ape in blindfolds to raise awareness of visual impairment.

The 12 Health and Social Care students will traverse the course in pairs, with one blindfolded student being guided by another member of the fundraising team throughout the course.

Students are also fundraising for the challenge, which will take place at Dalby Forest on October 26, for the Guide Dogs for the Blind and Nephrotic Syndrome Trust (NeST).

Leonie Turner, one of the organisers, said: “I’ve never been to Go Ape before and I am excited but nervous at the same time.

"I’m really scared but it’s all for a good cause. We wanted to show that if we can do it then anyone with a visual impairment can do it; this isn’t a barrier for them.”

Nephrotic Syndrome typically affects children, but teenagers and adults can develop it too.

The condition affects around 10,000 people in the UK per year and affects the kidneys, causing them to leak protein into your urine. If not treated it can lead to kidney failure and possibly transplants.

Tammy Benson, Level 3 Health & Social Care student, added: “Nephrotic Syndrome is more common than you think but a lot of people don’t know about it so we wanted to raise the awareness of it.

"My sister’s daughter was diagnosed with the syndrome and, although she has been in remission for two years, they will be coming along on the day to support us.”

You can donate at www.gofundme.com/scarborough-tec-blind-go-ape