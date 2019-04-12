Scarborough students to take part in third strike against climate change

Students in Scarborough will be walking out of class today to take part in another protest to raise awareness of climate change.

The Youth Strike 4 Climate campaign has been taking place across the UK once a month.

Environmental activists say it's a chance for young people to make their voice heard and demand action to tackle global warming.

After two previous demonstrations, young people in Scarborough will leave school earlier today to take part in a third strike.

This will take place at 1pm outside the Brunswick Shopping Centre.