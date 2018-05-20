Scarborough suffer first defeat

Scarborough slipped to their first defeat of the Yorkshire Premier League North season when Sheriff Hutton Bridge beat them by six wickets.

Both sides put their unbeaten records on the line at Moor Farm and it was hosts Sheriff Hutton Bridge which came out on top inflicting a first defeat of the season on early pace-setters Scarborough.

Sri Lankan Dulash Udayanga struck an unbeaten 73 for the home side as they chased down a target of 148 inside 36 overs, Ben Elvidge (4-44) taking all four Bridge wickets to fall.

Earlier the visitors had struggled with the bat skipper Sam Drury top scoring with 35 as Karl Carver (3-37) and Ben Harrison (5-31) shared eight wickets.

An unbeaten century from Matthew Nesfield (112no) under-pinned Flixton’s total of 281-7 as they played host to Easingwold in the York League Premier Division.

Paul Skilbeck (4-48) took four wickets but contributions from Connor Stephenson (58) and Stuart Stocks (32) ensured the visitors target would be a stiff one.

Despite Harry Walmsley (5-57) and Jamie Nesfield (3-59) sharing eight wickets the home side could not force a victory and might even have ended up losing as Easingwold boosted by half-centuries from Steve Piercy (56) and Kyle Waite (57) and 49 from Max Cosgrove got to within 15 runs by the close albeit with nine wickets down.

Scarborough 2nds had a mixed weekend, losing by 94 runs against Yapham in Division Two Ebor.

Three wickets for Charlie Hopper and two each for David Snowball and Josh Mainprize saw Yapham off for a very attainable 142-9.

Only Tom Bruce and Mark Cook reached the teens in the reply as Scarborough were gunned down for just 48 by Jon Flint's 7-23.

On Sunday, Scarborough 2nds beat Newport by nine runs in the Edward Readman Memorial Trophy.

A score of 23 from Cook and 25 from Kieran Fenwick took Scarborough to 116-9.

But two wickets from Kieran Rutter and Matthew Graves helped to end Newport's push.