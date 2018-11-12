Scarborough team on hand to help you pledge to reduce risk of diabetes

Humber Teaching NHS Foundation Trust’s diabetes and dietetics teams will be at Brunswick shopping centre in Scarborough on Wednesday (Nov 14) ready to talk to the public about diabetes and offer advice.

The trust is raising awareness of diabetes and the small changes people can make to reduce their risk of developing the disease.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, 425 million people suffer from diabetes around the world.

The theme for this year’s World Diabetes Day, on Wednesday, is Family and Diabetes, with the aim of the theme to raise awareness of the impact that diabetes has on the family and support network of those affected.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.

In 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes with the disease a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke, and lower limb amputation.

Key warning signs of diabetes include:

Feeling very thirsty

Urinating more frequently than usual, particularly at night;

Feeling very tired;

Weight loss and loss of muscle bulk;

Cuts or wounds that heal slowly;

Blurred vision.

Diabetes Specialist Nurse Liz Harrison said: “We are looking forward to meeting the public at our event on World Diabetes Day as we want to promote the message of working together and hopefully inspire people to take control of their health.

“We’d like to share useful information to help prevent diabetes and provide support and advice to anyone already diagnosed to live well with it and reduce the risks of complications.”