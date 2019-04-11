Scarborough TEC and East Riding College win bid to form new Institute of Technology

Colleges in Scarborough and East Riding are among seven education providers in the region that will form a new Institute of Technology.

Scarborough TEC and East Riding College have received the green light from the Department for Education to work with two local universities to develop a scheme that will improve their training facilities.

The Yorkshire and Humber Institute of Technology (IoT), one of only 12 nationally, is designed to improve the provision of training in higher level technical skills to employers.

The IoT will bring investment of circa £10million of capital funding into the region for partners to invest in industry-standard equipment and to provide higher level technical training.

For East Riding College this will mean further investment in high tech facilities at the College’s Flemingate campus in Beverley, following significant investment at its Bridlington campus in 2017 where £385,000 was invested in Bridlington Mechatronics Centre, funded by Local Enterprise Partnership and donations from equipment suppliers in the industry.

Helen Wooldridge, Assistant Principal at East Riding College said: “We are so pleased to see our collaborative bid succeed in attracting extra investment in skills training in the region. What this means for the East Riding is investment that will see the future workforce acquiring higher level skills in the engineering and technical sector that employers in our area demand, and for which there is a projected skills shortage.”

Other further education providers who are partners in the bid include lead applicant York College, Askham Bryan College, Bishop Burton College, Craven College and Selby College, all of which will work alongside the University of Hull and the University of York St John to deliver the IoT.