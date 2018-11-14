Scarborough TEC and Sixth Form College launch Care Academy project

Schools in the local area are taking part in a new project designed to shed light on the wide range of careers in the care sector.

Run by the Scarborough TEC, in Filey Road, and Scarborough Sixth Form College, the North Yorkshire Care Academy aims to inform students about all the different pathways within health and social care that they can take on in the future.

Students have a go using real medical equipment brought in by Medical Mavericks

Dawn Price, project manager of the North Yorkshire Care Academy, said: “A lot of students only know about nurses and doctors. They don’t know about the other professions such as speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, operative theatre, practitioners, so this programme offers them an opportunity to learn about all the options that are available and make a more informed career choice.”

Pupils from Scalby School, Graham School, Caedmon College and St Augustine’s have been engaging in the project and took part in the official launch at the Scarborough TEC.

Medical Mavericks, a company that aims to inspire the next generation of medics and scientists, also took part in the launch to allow students to use real medical equipment for the first time.

Mrs Price added: “Students have been able to take blood from a simulation arm, they’ve recorded ECGs and got ECG printouts, they’ve used their iphones to do retinal scans, they’ve measured blood pressure, used keyhole surgery, they’ve been measuring breathing, taking temperatures, and been able to scan organs and blood vessels, lots and lots of different things each of which is linked to a specific career pathway.”

Students from four local schools have taken part in the launch

As part of the programme, which will develop over four days throughout the year, students will also have the chance to visit universities and hospital trusts.

The hope is that at the end of the project more 14-16 year-olds will consider a career in the care industry to address the current shortage of nurses, GPs and doctors.