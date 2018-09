A teenager charged with rape and attempted rape of a woman in Scarborough has denied the allegations.

Mitko Mihaylov Naskov, 18, of Pavilion Square, Scarborough, appeared at York Crown Court today (Monday) when he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred on August 12 this year.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC adjourned the case for a trial on January 23 next year.