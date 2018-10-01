Scarborough teenager responsible for causing damage to Woodlands cemetery

A Scarborough teenager has admitted causing damage to Woodlands cemetery.

The 17-year-old male, who can't be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to three charges associated with damage he caused to gravestones and grassed areas as a result of a reckless drive through the cemetery in February.

A gravestone which was vandalised during the drive

The teenager was subsequently convicted of driving without undue care and attention, driving without a licence and driving without third party insurance.

He received referral orders to the North Yorkshire Youth Offenders team for each of the three offences, is disqualified from applying for or holding a drivers licence for 12 months and when he is able to apply for a licence in the future, it will be endorsed accordingly.

The teenager was also ordered to pay £200 in compensation to Scarborough Borough Council and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Cllr Bill Chatt, Scarborough Borough Council Cabinet Member for Public Health and Housing said: “I am pleased to hear that justice has been served and that the teenager had the decency to plead guilty to what he did.

Damage to the grass

"His reckless actions caused a lot of distress to the owners of the gravestones he damaged and I seriously hope the court process and punishments handed down will be a steep learning curve for him. On behalf of our Bereavement Services team, I would like to thank North Yorkshire Police and the CPS for their efforts in securing a conviction.”