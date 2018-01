Residents can tune in to see Scarborough on a national TV show next week.

The seaside town will appear on an episode of Great British Railway Journeys on Monday January 15.

Michael Portillo embarks on a journey from Hull to Malton passing through Cottingham and Scarborough.

Steered by his Edwardian railway handbook, Michael heads to Scarborough which he discovers was reeling in 1914 from bombardment by German warships and still carries the scars.

The show will air on Monday at 6.30pm on BBC Two.