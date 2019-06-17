Scarborough to get more toilets for the summer as previous closures are 'reversed'

Temporary toilets are to be placed on Scarborough’s seafront for the coming summer season, the borough council has revealed.

The council’s cabinet will tomorrow (Tuesday) be asked to approve the spending of £51,000 to place the toilets in Royal Albert Drive, where a previous toilet block was demolished in 2017.

Toilets at the Holbeck Clock on the South Cliff will also reopen as part of the plans.

Reversing toilet closures was one of the promises made by the new leader of the council, Cllr Steve Siddons, when the Labour councillor took charge of the authority following May’s local elections.

A report, which will go before the council’s cabinet tomorrow, states: “It is possible to install a temporary prefabricated toilet block on Royal Albert Drive for the 2019 summer season subject to appropriate planning consent and associated budget.

“This would consist of a ‘hired-in’ prefabricated unit with appropriate screening and landscaping to ensure it fits in with the local environment and would require the utility connections to be re-established in this area. It is important to note that the council would be fully liable for any damage caused to this prefabricated building during the course of its hire.

“Should the wider redevelopment of this area not progress, it would be prudent to look at alternatives for future seasons – outright purchase or the council building a facility here.”

The report, by the council’s operations, transport and countryside manager Paul Thompson, adds that due to the cost of buying in the portable toilets and re-opening the Holbeck block it would leave the authority needing to find savings elsewhere.

He adds: ” Members should also note that the council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy includes a requirement to deliver a further £58,000 saving from the public convenience budget and, at present, there are no definite plans in place to deliver this.

“Adoption of these proposals together with the unachieved savings will lead to a potential budget shortfall of £109,000 this year.”