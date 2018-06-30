Scarborough to host the national Armed Forces Day in 2020

Scarborough has been chosen as the host town for the Armed Forces Day national event in 2020, the Ministry of Defence has announced today.

While Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day normally attracts in the region of 20,000 people, the council says hosting the higher profile national event could bring in as many as 200,000 visitors to the town.

The bid to host the national event, submitted by Scarborough Borough Council’s leadership team, has been described by the Ministry of Defence as “outstanding”.

The national Armed Forces Day event takes place annually in June and is attended by senior politicians and public figures, as well as thousands of wellwishers.

Council Leader, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “This is a massive coup for the Borough of Scarborough and is recognition of the enormous effort we, as a council and as a wider community, put into honouring the contribution and sacrifices of our Armed Forces, particularly those with links to Yorkshire.

“It’s somewhat fitting that Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day is today celebrating its 10th anniversary and while many teams across the council put in an awful lot of work to make the event a success, I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank our Armed Forces Day Steering Group and the scores of volunteers who work tirelessly to make this event so popular.

“I’m also extremely grateful for the tremendous support I received during the bidding process from fellow Council Leaders, MPs, Chief Executives and business leaders from across Yorkshire. While this is a Scarborough event, we made a point of saying in our application that it will not only benefit our Borough but the entire Yorkshire region.”

Welcome to Yorkshire Chief Executive, Sir Gary Verity, said: “I am delighted for Scarborough Borough Council. Armed Forces Day in 2020 will result in an even greater profile for the town and Borough and I’m confident it will attract many thousands more people to the Yorkshire Coast.

“The event is normally worth in the region of £2 million to the local economy – hosting the national event is likely to generate significantly more and will be a terrific boost for the town and wider Borough.”

Armed Forces Day is a major annual celebration of the armed forces community and its contribution to the life of the nation. It’s an important chance for the whole country to reflect on the bravery and dedication of Regular and Reserve service personnel, veterans, cadets and their families and supporters.

This year’s national celebration is taking place in Llandudno, North Wales and is set to be the biggest ever in the history of the event. It will feature a parade of around 1,000 Armed Forces personnel, veterans, cadets and marching bands, along with armoured vehicles, aircraft and ships.

Scarborough’s 2018 Armed Forces Day is featuring aerial displays, an air-to-sea rescue demonstration, military vehicles and a parade and is one of hundreds of other Armed Forces Day events taking place across the country.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson, who was born in Scarborough, said: “I’m thrilled that the Armed Forces Day national event will be coming to Scarborough in 2020.

“Scarborough has the heart and spirit that such an important annual event needs, and members of the armed forces community will be looking forward to the warmest of welcomes.

“Congratulations to Scarborough and thank you for the huge part you will play in celebrating the service of the nation’s Regulars, Reserves, veterans and cadets.”