Scarborough top after Grange win

Scarborough made it four wins from four with a close fought victory over Woodhouse Grange at North Marine Road and as a result sit top of the Hunters ECB Yorkshire Premier League North table.

For the second time in a week Darren Harland underpinned the home side’s innings.

A half-century saw them over the line in the re-arranged fixture against Harrogate on Bank Holiday Monday, and on this occasion his 72 with support from James Pick (33), Oliver Stephenson (37) and skipper Sam Drury (48) helped the side reach 214-6.

The visitors were always in the hunt as Simon Tennant (35), Christopher Bilton (34) and Tom Young (37) all made positive contributions whilst Ben Elvidge with 3-47 from 13 overs ensured the contest remained a close one.

An unbroken partnership of 53 between Steve Burdett (25no) and Sam Tennant (30) might ultimately have gone on to win the game for their side but the pair ran out of overs still 18 runs shy of the target.

As has become in many ways their trademark the visitors ensured they took something from the game even in defeat picking up four points for their efforts.

Simon Webb was at his imperious best in the York League Premier Division, scoring an unbeaten 154 as Whitkirk reached 267-5 at home to Flixton.

Such was his dominance of the innings that the next best was Mark Murphy with 32. Jamie Nesfield was not immune from punishments and despite picking up three wickets conceded 79 runs.

Harry Walmsley (75) top scored for the visitors who took the attack to their hosts, Will Hutchinson (40), Will Norman (31) and Connor Stephenson (44) all keeping their side in the hunt and although Michael O'Brien (4-70) helped ensure the home side took the lion share of the points there was little to separate the sides by the close.

Scarborough 2nds lost out by 96 runs against York 3rds in the Division Two Ebor.

York reached 175-6, with Sam Ullyott taking five of the wickets to fall for 38 runs.

Scarborough were then gunned down for 79 in the reply, Graham MacFall's 5-7 doing most of the damage.