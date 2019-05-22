Scarborough town centre building could be demolished due to 'concerning' structural issues

A Scarborough town centre building could be demolished and replaced due to “concerning” structural issues that have been found.

Cavendish and Gloucester PLC has applied to Scarborough Council for permission to demolish the former Albemarle Chambers, which stands on the junction of Westborough and Albemarle Crescent.

The six-storey building, which was once a hotel, has stood empty above the ground floor for a number of years.

The ground floor is home to three units, Baxters, Cafe Baroque and the Clothing Alteration Company, and the space for the businesses would be retained if the demolition is approved.

In the planning application, the applicants state that no fewer than 10 structural reports have been carried out on the building in the last several years, finding a number of concerns.

One report found: “There is cracking to the junction of internal walls to external walls throughout the building, first floor and above.

“There is cracking at all levels at the junction between the stair core and the adjoining corridors/floors/walls.

“All of these points indicate substantial movement and distortion despite the remedial work already carried out to try and prevent any further movement to the facade onto Westborough and the facade onto Albemarle Crescent.”

Another report, which took place in October, found what has been described as “more concerning problems”.

The application adds: “On the external elevation at the corner of Albemarle Crescent and Westborough large steel plates have been added with a single bolt evident.

“The presence of these distortions and cracking show that the building has some structural defects which are affecting the serviceability of the building.”

The proposed replacement building would be “modern” and complement the Brunswick Shopping Centre opposite, the application adds.

It concludes: “By demolishing the Albemarle Chambers building it is proposed that a gateway entrance building will be formed on the northern side of the precinct to balance the Brunswick building on the south side of the precinct and together will form a distinctive gateway into the precinct.”

The plans are now out to consultation.