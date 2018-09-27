Scarborough trained Chef James Martin to go on tour

TV Chef James Martin, who trained in Scarborough, is to go on tour next month.

The Malton-born chef will see him take his 'On The Road Again' tour around numerous venues in the UK, visiting Yorkshire on five occasions, with shows at York (October 4), Hull (October 7), Sheffield (October 8), Harrogate (October 24) and Halifax (October 29).

'On the Road Again' sees James building on from the unrivalled success of his 2016 tour, bringing the experiences of his hit TV shows ‘French Adventure’, ‘American Adventure’ and ‘Saturday Morning with James Martin’ to this brand new live show.

James’ cooking skills will be on display, dazzling the audiences with his skill, speed and dexterity, and his usual humour.

James will welcome guests into his on-stage kitchen, including some of his celebrity friends and members of the audience. Plus look out for an exciting twist every night as James attempts to create a dish in the most difficult of circumstances.

He commented: “I can’t wait to get back on the road for this tour. Last time around I was absolutely blown away by the reception.

"It was really thrilling to be able interact more directly with an audience, which is something I can’t do on TV.

"Lots has happened since the last tour, I’ve been on a culinary journey of a lifetime with my French and American Adventure TV shows and my Saturday morning show. I hope to integrate these fabulous food experiences in to a tasty live show.

I’ll be pulling together my favourite recipes and mixing in plenty of surprises and special guests in what I hope is going to be feast of a performance.”

“It’s very important for me that we put on a show and a performance.

"It’s not just going to be me standing at an oven baking some bread. I had such great feedback from the first tour that I am determined to put all my energy into this one to make it even better.”

Tickets to see James Martin will cost £37.50. You can check the full tour schedule and buy them here.