Scarborough welcomes new Mediterranean-style cafe on Victoria Road

A new Mediterranean-style cafe has opened on Victoria Road.

Castello Cafe Bar serves a variety of home-made dishes ranging from pasta, burgers, paninis, sandwiches, soups, falafel, hummus and salads, inspired by the Italian and Lebanese cuisine.

It officially opened last Saturday at number 14.

Owner Sam Akkary said: "There's a lot of cafes in Scarborough but there's nowhere that would serve pasta in the afternoon and nowhere that has such a large selection of breads, for example, or juices.

"Bread is freshly made, we have different types including Lebanese and we have freshly squeezed juices; orange, apple, carrot, kiwi... there's a lot of choice, a mixture of whatever people like!

"We also have a licence for alcohol so we serve that as well alongside soft drinks, teas and coffee."

Although this is a new venture, it is not Sam's first.

He previously owned Icon, a cafe on North Street which was open from 1999 to 2005, and Castello Pizzeria, a takeaway on North Marine Road which he ran for 11 years.

"I've always been doing this," he added, "but this time I wanted to do something a little bit more classy and during the day.

"So far I've received good feedback so I'm positive. The food is top quality, prices are very reasonable and I'm always quite generous with portions.

"At the start it's a bit of a learning process, opening hours might change, we might stay open until later in the evening and the menu might change slightly depending on what people like but I'm willing to adapt.

"I believe in supporting local businesses so hopefully we won't make any mistakes."

Castello Cafe Bar is open from 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Saturday and from 10am to 3pm on Sunday.