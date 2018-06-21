Scarborough welder tried to sell drugs to special constable

A welder moonlighting as a drug dealer came unstuck after offering his illegal wares to a special constable.

Aarron Rose, 27, offered the man a wrap of cocaine inside the men’s toilets at a local pub.

But he had picked the wrong man who turned out to be a special constable and alerted police. Rose was booked for offering to supply a Class A drug, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said Rose had targeted the man, not realising he was a volunteer police officer, one Friday night in October last year.

When Rose realised his mistake, he ran off and discarded three wraps of cocaine as he did so.

Police were informed by the special constable and turned up at Rose’s home in Eastfield, where they found a bottle containing 100 Xanax tablets, a Benzodiazepine which is illegal when unprescribed. They also found £110 in Rose’s safe.

Rose was arrested and hauled in for questioning. He pleaded his innocence, but examination of his mobile phone revealed that he had been dealing to friends.

Rose admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, offering to supply a Class A drug and possessing the illicit Xanax tablets. He pleaded guilty to the cocaine charges on the basis that he was not dealing for profit, only to recover the costs he had incurred in buying the drugs in the first place.

The court heard that Rose had no previous convictions but had been caught driving his car while unfit through drugs four weeks after his arrest. He was given a 12-month driving ban for that offence.

Rose’s lawyer David Camidge said his client was a hard-working man and carer for his mother.

“He has learnt his lesson from this,” added Mr Camidge. “He has good employment (as a welder) and is ordinarily a hard-working, 27-year-old man.”

Mr Camidge said Rose was no longer taking drugs because of a back condition for which he was taking prescribed medication.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC agreed to sentence Rose on the basis that he had dealt only to a close circle of friends and not for profit, but added that there was a “financial element to your dealing”.

Rose, of Malling Avenue, in Eastfield, was given a 22-month jail sentence, but this was suspended for two years because the defendant was a working man who made good money and was a carer for his mother.

Rose was also ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work, put on a five-month nightly curfew and made to pay £1,200 prosecution costs.