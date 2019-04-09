Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale householders can save money on energy bills in Big Community Switch

Residents in the Borough of Scarborough are being given the opportunity to sign up for the latest round of the Big Community Switch and be in with a chance of saving money on their household energy bills.

The opportunity is made possible through Scarborough Borough Council’s partnership with iChoosr, the UK’s leading expert in collective energy switching.

Through bulk purchasing across many UK communities they are able to deliver bespoke and highly competitive tariffs.

Since the start of the council’s involvement in the scheme, 1,221 households in the borough have benefitted from reduced tariffs on their energy bills.

Those that switched supplier through the scheme in 2018 saved on average £149 based on their annual bill.

Click here for free online registration for the latest round of the Big Community Switch is available.

Those that opt to register will need their latest household energy bill to hand.

The closing date for registration is Monday May 20.

After May 20, iChoosr will invite energy companies to offer their best prices for energy to everyone that has registered for the scheme.

Those that register will receive a personal offer from the winning supplier, which will indicate how much their household could save by switching to the new tariff.

There is no obligation to accept and there are no fees or charges if people don’t switch.

If an offer is accepted, contact information will be sent to the winning supplier.

iChoosr will take care of the whole switching process and check if the supplier does what it has promised.