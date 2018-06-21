Scarborough woman's race across the Atlantic Ocean

Two years ago, Julie Snowden had never set foot on a yacht – but on Monday she sets sail as part of a team racing from New York to Liverpool across the Atlantic.

The 48-year-old, of Sinnington, decided to take on a new challenge and applied for the Clipper Around the World Yacht Race.

“I saw the race when Hull hosted it in 2010 but I never really did anything about it” said Julie.

“Two years ago I was looking for a new challenge and a new sport. I applied, had an interview and I got a position in the race.

“You have to undertake all their training, pass various assessments and different exams.”

Julie, an account manager for Seafish, is part of a 56 strong racing team that have been racing the 70ft yacht around the world since last year.

She approached Scarborough Yacht Club and has now raced in 50 local competitions.

“I’m really excited at the moment, learning how to sail and getting this far,” said Julie. “When I get to America and join the team I think I’ll start to get nervous.

“Friends and family think I’m crazy and they’re nervous for me. They’re very proud of me going from never stepping foot on a yacht before to racing across an ocean.”

The race started in Liverpool last August and has been around the world stopping off at countries such as Australia, South Africa and China.

Julie, who is sponsored by Moneyweb, is taking on the last leg of the race across the Atlantic ocean.

Her journey will cover more than 4,000 miles and she will be at sea for three and a half weeks before docking at Londonderry before starting the journey to the finish line at Liverpool.

Julie added: “You learn how to live on board and be self sufficient. We have a watch system because we are racing 24 hours of the day.”

Julie has spoken to a number of groups about her adventure before she heads out including Brompton Primary School.

Julie’s partner, Guy Waites, is currently racing on another team as first mate.

She said: “He’s been part of the race since Australia in January. I flew out to see him at the team in Seattle but I can’t wait to see him in New York. Although we will actually be racing against each other.

“It’s a life changing experience, it gives you more opportunities and it’s a fantastic challenge.”