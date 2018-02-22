Scarborough wrap up title

Scarborough Hockey Club 1sts skipper Rikki Lawrence has praised his side after they sealed the Yorkshire Division Three title with their 16th straight win on Saturday.

Lawrence and his side beat Leeds Adel 3rds 4-2, notching their 100th goal of the season in the process, to wrap up the title and maintain their 100% record to date.

The skipper scored in the win to take his tally to 33 for the season, but was quick to sing the praises of his title-winning teammates.

“We’ve done really well this season and have turned things around after a couple of years struggling,” said Lawrence.

“In the last couple of seasons we struggled and just about managed to avoid relegation, so to turn it round and win the league like this shows just how far we’ve come as a club.

“It’s a really progressive club and things have just gelled for us this year.”

Lawrence is now hoping his side can finish their season with a 100% record, with four games left.

“It would be great if we could finish the season by winning every game,” he added.

The skipper is also vying with strike partner Anthony Allison to be top-scorer.

He added: “Anthony has 31 and I’m on 33 so it could get a bit tasty in the last few games of the season.”