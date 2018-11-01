Scarborough youngsters to lead England out for All Blacks clash

Scarborough RUFC’s Under-12s are set to lead England out at Twickenham for their Autumn International against New Zealand.

Eddie Jones’ England side continue their preparation for the World Cup in Japan next year when they host World Champions the All Blacks on Saturday November 10 and Scarborough’s youngsters have been selected to lead the sides out.

Coach Rob Hazledine’s young side will also play on the pitch in a curtain-raiser for the main event.

James Perrett, Scarborough RUFC’s youth development officer, is delighted for the youngsters and admits they’ve had a skip in their step since hearing the news.

“It’s great for the team and also for the whole club, and shows what we’re all about,” said Perrett.

“We were nominated and came out of top for Yorkshire, and it’s great for the guys.

“They’ve been buzzing at training and I know they can’t wait to get down there.”

Coach Hazledine is assisted by Rob Lacey, Paul Hesp, John Burlinson and Gary Baumann, and Perrett added: “It’s fantastic for everyone involved.”

The Under-12s will be fundraising at Saturday’s crunch North One East derby clash between Scarborough and Driffield at Silver Royd to help pay for transport to and from Twickenham.