A large emergency response, including two fire engines, descended on the town centre after police officers on patrol on Westborough were called to a fire within the Balmoral Centre outside Wilkos at 8.05pm on Monday January 17.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene at 8.10pm after reports of a fire inside the Balmoral Centre's large entrance.

Fortunately, a member of the public had already entered the building and helped to fight the flames, which, on arrival, fire crews confirmed was a small bin fire.

A large emergency response rushed to the scene on Westborough after a fire at Scarborough's Balmoral Centre. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Firefighters said that only the bin was damaged and that the flames were extinguished by the time they arrived.

North Yorkshire Police said the Balmoral Centre was "engulfed" in smoke for around 45 minutes after the fire was put out. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

A police spokesperson said: "If you were in the area around the time of the incident, or you have information which could assist police with the investigation, we are asking you to make contact via 101 and quote reference number 12220009341."

Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.