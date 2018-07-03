School children stopped from using toilets in Scarborough

Scarborough Council is to review its toilet policy after a group of school children were stopped from using council facilities as they did not have any money.

The council has been introducing pay on entry systems across the borough but a school party visiting Scarborough’s North Bay found themselves caught short.

Labour councillor Neil Price told today’s Full Council meeting: “Recently, two teachers and 44 pupils from Barrowcliff Primary School went on an educational visit to the North Bay.

“As happens, some children needed the toilet and the staff then found that it was 40p per child, with no change given, to use the North Bay toilets.

“They could have also paid on their card. One teacher estimated that it would have cost them £17.60 if all the children wanted to go. They were told to ring the council to see if we could help and the answer they got was ‘no’.

“There were three or four other schools also on the beach for educational reasons, they were not just on a day out.

“Thankfully, they could use the toilets in the afternoon as there had been a power cut and the entry system went down.

“What kind of message are we sending here?”

He added that the free toilets on Burniston Road were too far away to march a school group, across two busy, main roads.

Tourism Portfolio holder, Cllr Andrew Jenkinson (Con), responded that he had been in touch with the headteacher.

He added: “This is a mega problem. With any new system, there will be teething problems and this will be reviewed as I am not happy with this.”