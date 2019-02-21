Schoolchildren shine in district Rotary contest

Students competed for honours in a recent Rotary District contest staged at Lady Lumley’s School by Pickering Rotary.

Presentations were given by the students from Lady Lumley’s, Malton, Ryedale schools and Scarborough College and St Augustine’s RC in Scarborough.

In the Junior section (11-13-years) Scarborough College won; in the Intermediate section (14-15 years) St Augustine’s pupils were declared winners and the Senior section (16-17 years) were Malton.

The wining teams were presented with a trophy by club President, Sue Harris. Students received certificates.