Scissor sisters celebrate Viva’s 35th landmark

A Helmsley hairdresser celebrated its 35th year in business by having a reunion with the hairdressers who had been part of the team over the years – in the restaurant which was once its first salon!

Viva Hair, which is now based in Barkers Yard, has been run by hairdresser Mandy Silk since it first opened its doors on 15 March 1983.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, Mandy invited the 16 hairdressers who have worked with her over the past 35 years to go for afternoon tea at Mannions.

The restaurant is now based in the same building Mandy’s salon occupied for the first 29 years.

Mandy Silk said: “I’ve been lucky enough to have great staff work with me in the salon and the business would have been nothing without them. It’s been lovely to get some of the team together again – given we’ve been in business 35 years, there’s been amazingly few, as we’ve loved working together.

“Mary, my most senior stylist, has been with me since 1985. But, then again, I have customers who have been with me since the start – one visits every week and looks just as glamorous now as she ever did.

“It was a scary time setting up on my own at just 19, and it seems fitting that the reunion was at what was my first premises – and remained so for nearly three decades