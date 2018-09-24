Scott put on Scarborough Athletic transfer list ahead of Mickleover trip

Midfielder Leon Scott has been put on the transfer list by Scarborough Athletic ahead of tomorrow's Evo-Stik Premier trip to Mickleover.

Scott has found his time on the pitch limited in recent weeks following the return of Luke Dean and Matty Dixon and boss Steve Kittrick has opted to make him available for a move.

He initially joined the club at the beginning of the current campaign after ending a long-term spell at Conference North side Darlington.

The club are calling for any interested parties to get in touch.

Meanwhile, Boro welcome defender Kev Burgess back into the squad following a three-match ban.

Kittrick said: "We have Kev back, which means we go into the game at full strength.

"I have never been to Mickleover or played against them before, so this is a completely new experience.

"They have Nathan Jarman and Pablo Mills, both of whom I have tried to sign at different clubs. They add plenty of experience to the Mickleover side.

"Their player-manager John McGrath also brings a lot to their midfield, having played a lot of games at good levels.

"It is another one of those midweek games where you don't know what you will get.

"It comes down to the sort of day each player has had and what has gone on in their lives, but that is the same for both teams.

"We will just be going down there trying to get that positive result."