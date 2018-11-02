Scream mask thugs try to rob elderly delivery man on Halloween in Whitby

Two people wearing Scream-style masks pulled an elderly man to the ground during an attempted robbery on Halloween.

Police in Whitby are appealing for information after two masked culprits tried to rob the fast food delivery man in Southend Gardens at around 8.50pm.

The pair approached the 73-year-old and demanded his takings before pulling him to the ground.

They then left the scene with nothing.

The first suspect is described as male, around 6 ft 1in tall and of slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and wore a mask - popularised in the horror film Scream - to conceal his face.

The second suspect’s gender is not known but they were around 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. They were wearing a dark brown fleece with long sleeves and also wore a Scream type mask.

Police are appealing to anyone in the area who wither saw the pair, can help identify them, or has any other information to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180204027.