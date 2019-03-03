Sea Cadets win national competition

Scarborough Sea Cadets travelled to Grantham for the Sea Cadet Corps National 5 aside Football Competition.

The unit’s teams had qualified from the Area Competition in January and they went on to represent Eastern Area along with sides from Norwich and Northampton.

Scarborough Sea Cadets with the National football competition trophy.

The junior boys and girls teams in the 12-15 age group with the competition being held over two days.

The sides play in a group before going into the knock out stages. Teams from the other areas included Northern Ireland, Northern, Southern, London, North West and London Area teams.

The junior girls lost a hard fought semi final to a Northern Ireland side but played well in the third place play off against London winning 4-0, earning the Bronze Medal.

The junior boys won their semi final 2-0 against the Southern Area team from Surrey. This meant they played Sefton Unit from North West Area in the final.

A great game from every member of the team with two goals from Sam Read, one a penalty and the other a quick free kick, resulted in the first ever gold medal at a National Competition for TS Scarborough.

The hard work and effort resulted in Eastern Area sharing the overall trophy with Southern Area and our very own Cadet First Class Libby Scotter being named junior girls player of the tournament.

A Sea Cadets spokesman said: “This was a great start to our centenary year celebrations.”